WBI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA HYLV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

