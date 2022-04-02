WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Western Union by 30.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Western Union stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 3,941,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

