WBI Investments Inc. Has $419,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000.

COWZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,193 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86.

