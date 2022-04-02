WBI Investments Inc. Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 130.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. 3,386,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.