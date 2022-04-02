WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,809,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,500,000 after buying an additional 412,564 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,440,000. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 303,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,109. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.