WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 11,175 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Xerox by 1,049.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 70,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 1,873,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.