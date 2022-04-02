WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,235 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 4,176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Universal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.
About Universal (Get Rating)
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
