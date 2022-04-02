WBI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $41.59. 200,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Franchise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.