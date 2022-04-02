Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $6.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.59 and a 200-day moving average of $521.27. RH has a one year low of $317.89 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

