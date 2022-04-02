Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

