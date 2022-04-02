Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases 329 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

