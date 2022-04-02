Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weis Markets (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.