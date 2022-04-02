Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of WMK stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.
About Weis Markets (Get Rating)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weis Markets (WMK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.