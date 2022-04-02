Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.19. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.