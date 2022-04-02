WELL (WELL) Price Reaches $0.0641 on Major Exchanges

WELL (WELL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $7,759.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00109038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars.

