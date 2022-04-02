Wells Fargo & Company Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $79.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EIX. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

