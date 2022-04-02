Wells Fargo & Company Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $56.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

SLB stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

