Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WEN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

