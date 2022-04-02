West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

