Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
NASDAQ:WINC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.57. 3,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $26.51.
A number of research firms have commented on WINC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
