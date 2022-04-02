Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:WINC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.57. 3,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

A number of research firms have commented on WINC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:WINC Get Rating ) by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.44% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

