Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WES. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

