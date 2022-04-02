Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WHG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 12,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,396. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $132.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.