Widepoint (WYY) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Widepoint to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Widepoint and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Widepoint
|$87.34 million
|$10.32 million
|96.52
|Widepoint Competitors
|$1.75 billion
|-$31.70 million
|60.49
Profitability
This table compares Widepoint and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Widepoint
|0.39%
|0.80%
|0.44%
|Widepoint Competitors
|-362.13%
|-42.32%
|-6.70%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
12.0% of Widepoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Widepoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Widepoint and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Widepoint
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Widepoint Competitors
|389
|2021
|2983
|62
|2.50
As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Widepoint’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Widepoint has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint’s competitors have a beta of -9.93, meaning that their average stock price is 1,093% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Widepoint beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Widepoint (Get Rating)
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Widepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.