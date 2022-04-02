William Blair Comments on Kura Sushi USA, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.39 million, a P/E ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

