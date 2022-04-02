Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,615,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

