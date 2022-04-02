Wintrust Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

