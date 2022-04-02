Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.38

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.38 and traded as high as $24.91. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 36,357 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
