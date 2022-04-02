Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $96.50 price target on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $98.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.11.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,117,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

