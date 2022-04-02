XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.08.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. XPeng has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,154,000 after buying an additional 151,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,608,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

