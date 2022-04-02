XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $137.97

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.97 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.60). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 59,780 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £250.28 million and a PE ratio of 31.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

