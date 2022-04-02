yOUcash (YOUC) 1-Day Volume Hits $79,943.00

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $642.34 million and $79,943.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00108563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,788,228 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

