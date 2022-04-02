Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 454.2 days.
YUEIF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.