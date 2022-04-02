Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 454.2 days.

YUEIF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

