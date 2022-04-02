Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.29. American Tower reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

AMT stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.95. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

