Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

