Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFMGet Rating) to report sales of $4.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.30 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $1.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $34.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,488.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 472,459 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 181,713 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.30 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

