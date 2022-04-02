Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

GXO opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

