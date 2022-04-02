Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post $1.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. Immatics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 553.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immatics.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

IMTX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 44,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,772. Immatics has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

