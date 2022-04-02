Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. NCR has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.