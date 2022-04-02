Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

