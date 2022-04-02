Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $268.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

