Zacks: Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.66 Million

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to report $68.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the highest is $69.00 million. CalAmp reported sales of $81.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $296.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CalAmp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CalAmp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $257.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.