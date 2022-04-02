Zacks: Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Announce $2.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. ICON Public reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $11.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $13.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

Shares of ICLR traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.63. 292,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.63. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $193.25 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

