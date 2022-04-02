Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce $48.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.57 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $41.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $228.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.32 million to $230.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $251.20 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SPNE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. 74,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,454. The stock has a market cap of $448.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

