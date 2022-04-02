Zacks: Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to post $4.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $20.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $21.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.67 billion to $23.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.11.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.14. 2,485,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.