Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.76 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.93%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,662,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,260,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

