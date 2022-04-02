Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $965.10 million to $1.13 billion. Albemarle posted sales of $829.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of ALB traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.92. 864,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,323. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 210.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $185,328,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $4,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

