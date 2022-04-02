Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will post sales of $183.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $184.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $744.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $747.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.80 million, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $793.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of CYXT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 363,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

