Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.