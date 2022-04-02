Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

