Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $59.44 million. IMAX reported sales of $38.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $338.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $349.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $378.53 million, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $391.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAX.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 962,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,797. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

