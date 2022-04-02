Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the lowest is $6.08 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.83 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.