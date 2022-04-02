Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. MediWound reported sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.89 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $35.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MediWound by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 94,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,290. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.